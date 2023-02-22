Forecast updated on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A warm front will pass around Midnight with temps. rising as a south breeze increases. It will turn windy and very warm Thursday, ahead of a strong cold front, and temperatures will approach the Salisbury all-time February high temp. of 80 degrees. We will easily break the daily record of 74 degrees.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low 51°. Winds: SE/S 5-13 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy, and very warm for February. Record high likely. High 78-81°. Winds: SW 14-28 mph. Wind gusts over 34 mph are likely in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low 53°. Winds: SW/W 5-13 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, windy, and steadily cooler. High 53° AM then falling to 47° by 3 PM. Winds: NW 14-24 mph. Wind gusts over 32 mph likely in the afternoon.
Forecast Discussion:
It will be mostly cloudy and cool this evening, with a light southeast wind. Temperatures will drop to 51 degrees around Midnight but will warm into the upper 50's by daybreak as a warm front passes, and a south wind increases to 8-13 mph.
Thursday will be very windy, with unusual warmth. The highest temp. measured in February is 80 back in 1930, and we will probably approach or pass it in Salisbury. Most spots will see a high temp. from 77-80° Thursday, with clouds early then some sunshine in the afternoon. Winds will gust to over 35 mph in the midday and afternoon hours. Thursday night will be mild, with lows near 51 degrees ahead of a sharp cold front. The front will arrive around daybreak on Friday.
Friday will be sunny, windy and colder. Temps. will drop from about 53° at 7 AM to the mid 40's by late afternoon and Gale Warnings may be needed on area waters. Winds will gust to over 34 mph from the NW during the day, and it will get colder still after dark. We will see temps. in the mid 20's by sunrise Saturday.
In the longer range: A sharper drop in temperatures seems likely by Saturday, with lows in the mid 20's and afternoon high temps. only near 41°. Saturday looks to be a rather gray day with some spotty showers as well. Clouds will linger with some breaks of sun Saturday.
Sunday looks milder with low clouds and some showers about in the evening. Look for afternoon temps. in the mid 50's Sunday afternoon with lows Sunday night in the mid 30's.
The showers may linger into Monday with temps. Reaching the upper 50's Monday. Rain may return Monday night into early Tuesday with the highest temps. Tuesday near 60° as warmer air returns. Wednesday looks partly sunny with temps. in the mid/upper 50's before some showers arrive late Thursday.
The average low for mid-February is 30°, with a high temp. of 49°.