Forecast updated on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 3:35 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A chilly airmass will remain over Delmarva through the week, but the winds will diminish tonight. A weak low pressure system will arrive with clouds and showers later Friday. Cooler than normal weather will continue for the next 7 days thanks to a significant change in the storm track over North America.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and breezy. Windy near open water. Colder with a freeze in inland areas. Low 31-32°. Winds: N 8-14 mph.
Thursday: Sunny and cool. High 50-52°. Wind: N 6-12 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear and chilly. Low 30-32°. Winds: N 0-5 mph.
Friday: Increasing clouds with showers developing PM. High 50-52°. Wind: S 8-17 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be clear with winds diminishing and lows in the lower 30's by daybreak. Winds will still be above 10 mph in open areas.
Thursday will remain sunny, and it will stay quite cool, but the winds will diminish. Highest temps. will stay around 48-49° from Dover to Kent Island with 50-51° over the mid-shore. A freeze is likely again Thursday night over most of inland Delmarva, with light winds from the north.
Clouds will increase Friday with showers developing in the afternoon and continuing into the evening. Winds will increase from the southeast at 9-17 mph by afternoon and become gusty. Friday evening looks wet and blustery, with rainfall amounts of around a quarter of an inch or less.
In the longer range: Showers are likely Friday evening into Saturday, as a weak storm system passes through the area. We should see some sunshine Sunday but rain will return with low clouds Sunday evening into early Monday. Afternoon high temps, will stay in the mid to upper 40's Saturday and Sunday with low 50's Monday. Tuesday looks sunny and chilly with afternoon high temps. only in the mid 40's!. Morning lows will be near freezing.
The average low for early March is 33°, with a high temp. of 53°.