Forecast updated on Tuesday, March 14 2023, at 4:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and windy. Low 33°. Winds: NW 14-30 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny and windy. Still quite chilly. High 47-48°. Wind: NW 16-24 mph. Wind gusts to 34 mph at times.
Wednesday Night: Clear and cold. Not as windy. Low 32°. Winds: NW 6-14 mph.
Thursday: Sunny and breezy. Milder PM with a few thin high clouds.. High 57°. Wind: SW 8-16 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be clear, windy and cold with gusty winds all night. Wind gusts to 35 mph are likely, especially in open areas. Look for lows near freezing to just above by sunrise.
Skies will be sunny Wednesday, with strong northwest winds continuing, but not as strong as today. Look for gusts to 34 mph and it will stay chilly with afternoon temps. Between 45 degrees on the coast and 48 degrees inland over southern areas of Delmarva. Northern Delmarva will stay near 45-47 degrees in the afternoon. Winds will diminish in the evening to under 12 mph.
Thursday will start cold, but we will see sunshine and a SW wind will allow temps. To jump back into the mid to upper 50's by later in the afternoon. Winds will gust to 17 mph during the day. We may see a few high clouds as well, by Thursday afternoon. It will not be as cold Thursday night with a south breeze and lows in the mid 40's, as milder air returns.
In the longer range: It will turn windy Friday, but it will be mild with afternoon temps. In the mid 60's. We will see clouds and showers in the afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches. Skies will clear, but it will be windy and cooler Saturday with temps. reaching the mid 50's before Noon then slowly falling behind the cold front.
Sunday looks cold and windy with the highest temps. near 46-48°. Monday looks dry and cool, with a freeze early then temp. near 50° in the afternoon.
The average low for early March is 35°, with a high temp. of 55°.