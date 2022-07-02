DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Partly cloudy and breezy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 90°F, except cooler at the Maryland beaches. Southwest wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunder early, then partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonably warm. Slight chance of a pop-up afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s.
Independence Day: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
As a ridge of high pressure slides off to the east, throughout the day on Saturday, expect gusty southwesterly breezes that will kick up a bit of a chop on the waters around Delmarva. The gusty winds will be enhanced by an approaching cold front from the northwest that will bring chances of showers and thunderstorms to the peninsula in the afternoon and evening. There is a Level 1 "Marginal" threat of severe weather across most of Delmarva, with a higher Level 2 "Slight" threat north. Any thunderstorms that develop will have the potential for gusty, damaging winds and locally heavy rain. Temperatures will be seasonably warm, near 90 degrees, with temperatures closer to 80 degrees along the Atlantic beaches once a weak seabreeze kicks in.
Small craft advisories are in effect for the Atlantic waters, as well as the Chesapeake north of the Crisfield area. The rip current threat on the Atlantic beaches is moderate.
On Saturday night, we'll keep some shower and thunder chances early, then partly cloudy and muggy for the rest of the overnight as temperatures only fall into the low 70s.
The cold front that brings us the shower and thunderstorm chances will stall out just the south of Delmarva by Sunday. The front will be just close enough to our region to keep some shower and thunder chances in the forecast, but chances will be lower, and mostly confined to areas south of U.S. Route 50.
The frontal boundary won't move much into the beginning of the week, but might slight just far enough south that Independence Day will be mostly sunny and warm.
As we look farther into the upcoming week, a few disturbances will travel along the boundary that will be stalled down in the VA/NC area and bring what will be mainly afternoon and evening chances of showers and thunder, with the best chances being on Wednesday and perhaps Friday.
Temperatures will remain mainly seasonable throughout the week ahead, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s, and muggy overnight lows in the low 70s.