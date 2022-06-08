Forecast updated on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Showers and passing thunderstorms likely. Some thundershowers will produce heavy rainfall. Low 71°. Wind: S 7-14 mph.
Thursday: Showers and storms about early, then sunny and less humid. High 83-85° inland with temps. in the low 80's near the beaches. Wind: W 10-18 mph.
Thursday Night: Clearing, lower humidity, and not as warm. Low 60°. Wind: NW 7-16 mph.
Friday: Sunny and pleasant with low humidity. High 81° inland with temps. in the 70's near the beaches. Wind: SW 2-8 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
There will be showers and thunderstorms late this evening and tonight as it get more humid and a low pressure trough approaches Delmarva. Some of the storm cells will produce heavy rainfall of over a half an inch.
Thursday looks mostly cloudy with shower and thunderstorm activity, especially early in the day. Skies will clear in the afternoon as winds shift to the west behind the low pressure trough. Look for temps in the low/mid 80's and a west wind at 9-18 mph.
Friday will be sunny with lower humidity. Winds will be light from the southwest with afternoon temps. around 80-82 degrees. A weak sea breeze will cool the beaches down to the low 70s in the afternoon, after temps. reach 80 around Noon.
In the long-range, look for afternoon highs in the upper 70's Saturday with mainly cloudy skies. It will be quite humid Saturday with some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area. A few cells will be heavy. Look for cooler air and lower humidity behind the front Sunday and Monday. Afternoon highs will be near 79 to 82 degrees Sunday and Monday afternoons. Warmer and more humid weather returns by Tuesday and Wednesday with afternoon temps. in the mid 80's and rising humidity.
The average high for today is 80 degrees with an average low of 58 degrees.