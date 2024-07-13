DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s, with low 80s at the beach. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Saturday night: Scattered showers. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent or less.
Monday: Mostly sunny and hot with a chance of an isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a chance of an isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot, then showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday: Lingering showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 88°F. Normal low: 69°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
It has been a soggy 36 hours on Delmarva, with parts of the peninsula having received several inches of rain since Friday morning.
A stationary frontal boundary remains draped over the region, and will be the focal point for the continued development of scattered showers and thunderstorms today. However, not as much rain is expected compared to yesterday, though isolated flooding in places that have already received quite a bit of rain is possible. With the cloud cover, expect seasonably cool temperatures in the mid 80s.
The boundary will begin to slide to the east on Sunday, with lingering showers and thunderstorms before the return of potentially dangerous heat.
As high pressure builds in on Monday, under mostly sunny skies, temperatures will soar into the mid 90s, becoming mid to upper 90s on Tuesday. Heat advisories are likely, and an excessive heat warning could be needed, especially on Tuesday. There will be a low chance of a pop-up thunderstorm either day.
We keep it hot on Wednesday before a cold front brings our next round of rain and thunderstorms, likely late Wednesday into Thursday. The front will stall out and keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through at least Thursday night.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation above normal for July 20 - July 26.
In the Tropics:
There are no areas of potential development at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.