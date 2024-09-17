DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Scattered showers, with a few downpours possible. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, with a thunderstorm possible. Breezy. Winds from the northeast at 10-15 mph. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 79°F. Normal low: 60°F.
The remnants of Potential Tropical Cyclone "Eight" continue to spin in the mountains of western North Carolina this afternoon as the system continues to break down. However, it will be the dominant feature of our weather on Delmarva for the next several days.
The system is pulling a plume of humid, tropical air from the Gulf Stream over the Atlantic Ocean into the Mid-Atlantic region.
This will bring scattered showers to Delmarva for the rest of Tuesday afternoon and evening. These showers could at times come with some heavier downpours.
Persistent easterly winds, coupled with astronomical high tides associated with the full moon, will cause minor coastal flooding in low-lying areas Tuesday evening.
The moisture feed continues into Wednesday, with cloudy skies, scattered showers, and perhaps even a few embedded thunderstorms, although at this time strong thunderstorms are not very likely. Any storms, though, could come with downpours and gusty winds.
Then the forecast becomes uncertain as we look ahead toward the end of the week.
Longer-range guidance is suggesting the remnants of "Eight" could re-form as a secondary low over the Atlantic Ocean east of Delmarva. This could be a factor in our weather as we look ahead to the weekend. If the low stays close to the coast, we could see some scattered showers through the weekend (although any washouts are unlikely). Of course, if the low stays farther offshore, shower chances will be lower and we'll see more peeks of sun for the weekend.
Either way, any rain (not of the flooding variety) will be welcome on Delmarva, which remains rather dry.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation above normal for September 24 - September 30.
In the Tropics:
Deep in the Atlantic Ocean, remnants of Tropical Storm "Gordon" could re-organize to become a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next 7 days. It is expected to stay well out to sea and is not a threat to Delmarva.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.