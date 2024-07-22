DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, a few could be strong to severe. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the day. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 88°F. Normal low: 69°F.
We're back into an extended period of unsettled weather on Delmarva this week.
That frontal boundary we've been talking about for the past several days that's stalled just to our south has meandered back north toward the peninsula.
Bermuda high pressure southeast of the front and upper troughing northwest of the front are combining to create a persistent southwesterly flow that is directing warm, humid air, and occasional disturbances along the frontal boundary that will trigger daily chances of scattered thunderstorms, possibly through Friday.
Monday evening could be active, as a disturbance triggers showers and thunderstorms. As winds about one mile up in the atmosphere become a little stronger this evening, we're going to increase the threat for severe thunderstorms, especially on the Lower Eastern Shore of Maryland and in Virginia, where a Level 1 "Marginal" threat for severe storms is posted. Damaging winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning will be the main threats, but there is a low threat of a brief tornado.
Tuesday will again see scattered showers and storms, but possibly not as widespread as Monday.
We'll increase the chances for more widespread showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. By these days, we could be looking at increased threats for flash flooding, especially in places that see storms every day. Every day this week (except for Friday and the weekend) have at least a "Marginal" threat for flash flooding with these scattered thunderstorms.
But for a bit of good news: the unsettled weather will keep temperatures reasonably comfortable (save for the humidity), with highs mostly in the mid 80s.
Longer range guidance is suggesting quieter weather for next weekend.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation above normal for July 29 - August 4.
In the Tropics:
There are no areas of potential development at this time. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.