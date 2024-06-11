Forecast Updated on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a stray shower is possible. The majority of us will be dry. Highs: 73-82. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: A stray shower / storm possible, but most of us will be dry. Lows: 56-70. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-86. Winds: SW-S 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 60-70. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and becoming more humid. Highs: 84-91. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with afternoon and evening showers / storms likely. Highs: 84-93. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
After some showers and thunderstorms rolled across Delmarva overnight last night, we are waking up to calming conditions at the moment. We will need to be on the lookout for a little more action later this afternoon. The wind turning more off the Atlantic will lead to a chance of a pop-up shower or storm on the sea breeze this afternoon. It isn’t the biggest chance, but we will need to keep an eye on things west of route 113 into tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow evening as highs again will be in the 70s and 80s…low 70s at the beach with the wind in off the Atlantic. Once we lose the daytime heating this evening, the chance of a shower or a storm will start to diminish tonight.
A weak ridge of high pressure settles over Delmarva and will lead to a quiet couple of days starting with Wednesday. Wednesday looks to be another great day with sunshine and temperatures comfortably into the 80s as the humidity will start to creep up on us by Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. It turns hot and humid to end the workweek with temperatures into the 80s and 90s by Thursday and Friday. By Friday, we will be watching a cold front approaching and bringing our best chances for showers and storms this week.
It will lower humidity a smidge for the weekend, but temperatures will not tumble…we stay in the 80s for highs Saturday and Sunday with sunshine expected as high pressure takes control of the forecast. As this high begins to slide off the coast by Monday, we will need to watch out for next week as our hottest air of the year is being forecasted and we could see mid-90s for highs by Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday comes with the chance of a few showers and storms on a weak cold front arriving.