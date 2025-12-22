DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Increasing clouds with some showers late. Lows in the upper 20s climbing to the upper 30s by sunrise. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Scattered showers in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the low 50s. Winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 50°F.
Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Cloudy with showers, or possibly brief wintry mix. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Saturday: Cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High sin the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 48°F. Normal low: 30°F.
We're settling into a persistent northwest flow in the upper atmosphere for the last full week of 2025, which will bring some slightly unsettled weather for the upcoming week.
A weak disturbance crosses Delmarva early on Tuesday. This will cause clouds to increase Monday night. Lows will likely occur at midnight, in the upper 20s, then slowly rise into the upper 30s by sunrise Tuesday. While there could be some wintry mix early on over the Midshore and Delaware, with the rising temperatures overnight, travel effects should be minimal.
Skies clear Tuesday afternoon and evening, setting us up for a seasonable and mostly sunny, but breezy Wednesday. Winds will be from the northwest gusting 20 to 30 mph at times.
Then another impulse of energy approaches for Christmas Day. This will bring mostly cloudy skies and a chance for scattered showers, but with afternoon highs in the low 50s, we're only expecting plain rain showers.
We will keep a close eye on yet another disturbance on Friday. This one will likely have more moisture available with it, so showers could be a little more substantial. Latest guidance is also suggesting colder temperatures, putting Delmarva on the border between plain rain and sleet or wintry mix. Temperatures will be very marginal, with guidance suggesting highs well into the 40s, with overnight lows only in the mid to upper 30s, but dynamic cooling could cause from frozen precipitation, especially at the very beginning, which will be Friday morning. For now, we just need to remain aware that Friday could be a challenging travel day.
Plain rain showers are expected to continue for Saturday and into Sunday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation below normal for December 29 - January 4.