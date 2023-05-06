DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Light northwest breeze. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.
Saturday night: Mostly clear with areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny early, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers or thunder in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and thunder. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers and some thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.
Friday: Sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 72°F. Normal low: 50°F.
Ocean City Springfest will continue its stretch of pleasant weather today as it looks to find its first rain-free event since 2015.
High pressure will be in control over Delmarva on Saturday, meaning mostly sunny skies, light winds, and comfortable afternoon high temperatures rising into the seasonable low 70s.
Then starting on Sunday we'll have a bit of an unsettled pattern - but so far no threat of severe weather. As a weak disturbance approaches from the northwest, the day will start off mostly sunny with clouds increasing into the afternoon. There is a low-end chance of some pop-up showers and thunder Sunday afternoon and evening.
Interruptions to Springfest at this time look to be minimal, and brief, if at all.
Then as the high pressure pulls away to the east, we'll have another few disturbances from the northwest, which will bring a low end chance of afternoon showers and thunder on Monday.
A small low pressure system will pass to our north on Tuesday, swinging a cold front through the region Tuesday afternoon and evening which will bring chances for more widespread showers and thunderstorms.
In the wake of that cold front, high pressure will build in from the north as winds shift to a northerly direction. Skies Wednesday through Friday will be mainly sunny, with cool upper 60s for high on Wednesday which will rise into the upper 70s by Friday.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation near normal for May 13-May 19.