DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. A few stray showers may be possible late. Highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday night: Increasing clouds. A few showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. A few lingering showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and becoming hot. Highs in the low 90s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a few pop-up showers or thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a few pop-up showers or thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 88°F. Normal low: 69°F.
Although clouds stuck around into afternoon over much of Delmarva on Saturday, I hope everyone got a chance to enjoy the low humidity and comfortable temperatures!
Today, we should see a good deal more sun, and our humidity will be on the lower side as high pressure builds into the Mid-Atlantic region. The additional sun, combined with light winds will allow temperatures to rise into the seasonably warm upper 80s, with mid 80s at the beaches.
The high pressure ridge will slide off to the east later today, and clouds will increase as we make our way through the evening and overnight hours as an upper trough brings us a slightly unsettled Monday.
Monday will be the coolest day of the week as that trough crosses Delmarva, bringing a chance of some showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be kept down in the mid 80s.
Then unseasonably hot and humid weather will return with a vengance.
The warming trend begins on Tuesday as Delmarva falls under the influence of the Bermuda high. Highs on Tuesday will be seasonable, in the upper 80s, but will then climb through the low 90s on their way to the mid 90s by Friday, which will be the next chance for a few showers and thunderstorms, likely of the pop-up variety that won't bring much heat relief. Indeed, the humidity will return this week as well, so the "feels like" temperatures could be up in the neighbourhood of 105°F.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm "Don" is continuing its loop around the Central Atlantic. It is expected to move north then northeast before weakening to a depression Monday. It could bring some high surf to parts of the Canadian Maritimes.
A tropical wave between the Cape Verde and Leeward Islands has a medium, 40 percent chance of development as it moves west toward the Leeward Islands.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation slightly above normal for July 30-August 5.