Forecast Updated on Friday, January 7, 2021 at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: The possibility of snow is in the forecast as a storm system moves across the region through the morning rush hour. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly sunny and turning windy. Highs: 30-36. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows: 12-22. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny and chilly! Highs: 30-36. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: 20-28. Winds: W-SW 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny to start with increasing clouds and a chance for rain showers by the evening and overnight. Highs: 48-55. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Monday: A few showers linger very early in the morning, otherwise it is partly to mostly sunny, windy and chilly! Highs: 34-39, temperatures falling all day. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
The storm continues to move across Delmarva early this morning with the majority of the moisture up across northern Delmarva, where we believed the most snow would fall from this storm system. On the south side of the storm, there is little to no moisture, so some folks will not get what was predicted based on what the radar looks like right now. This storm will continue through the morning rush hour before clearing out by later in the morning hours. Behind the storm, a big rush of cold air will bring temperatures down the rest of the afternoon. The wind will also start to whip with some gusts over 40+ mph possible during the day. This will make things feel so much colder later today and heading into tonight.
The weekend forecast starts with a very chilly day on Saturday as we start in the 10s and with the breeze still up, it will feel like the low single digits in some places. By the afternoon, sunshine only will help temperatures up into the 30s. Sunday starts off warmer as a southerly flow develops and will bring temperatures up into the 50s by the afternoon hours. This is ahead of a cold front that arrives by Sunday evening with rain chances and those rain chances will linger into Sunday night and very early on Monday.
A big ridge of high pressure from Canada arrives early next week, bringing temperatures down into the low 30s for highs on Monday even with lots of sunshine and the wind will make things feel so much colder. We will slowly warm things up by mid to late week back to where we should be for this time of year. A weak system will bring extra clouds into the forecast for late week.