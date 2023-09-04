Forecast updated on Monday, September 4, 2023, at 3:50 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: It will stay unusually hot over the entire region thanks to a strong high pressure system at the surface and high into the atmosphere over the eastern half of North America.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mainly clear, and humid. Low 72° Wind: NW 2-7 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, and hot with high humidity. High 92°. Wind: N 2-8 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mainly clear, and muggy. Low 70-72° Wind: SW 0-3 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, and hot. High 91-92°. Wind: NW 4-10 mph. Beaches near 90°.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be clear tonight, and it will be warm and humid for September.. Winds will stay from the northwest at 2-7 mph with lows near 72 degrees by sunrise. Coastal temps. will be near 74°.
Tuesday will be sunny with high humidity and it will be hot again with temps. reaching 92 degrees around 3 PM. Look for a north wind at 4-8 mph. The beaches will stay around 83 degrees in the afternoon with a light onshore wind at 6-11 mph. Tuesday night will be clear with lows near 71 degrees and still humid. The winds will turn to the SW at 0-3 mph overnight.
Wednesday will be sunny and still hot. An upper level high pressure system will remain over the region with afternoon temps. near 91-93 degrees. Look for a northwest to west wind at 4-10 mph. The beaches will be nearly as warm with perhaps a brief afternoon sea breeze.
In the long range: It will stay hot and muggy Thursday but an isolated shower is possible as the upper level high pressure system weakens. Friday will not be quite as hot with a high near 89, but still humid. There will be showers in the area Friday and Friday night with more showers Saturday and Saturday evening. Drier air will arrive later Sunday.
Look for afternoon temps Saturday and Sunday in the low to mid 80's. The average low for early September is 64°, with a high temp. of 83°.