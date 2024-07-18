DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms early, then a few showers. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny with and isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent or less.
Saturday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 88°F. Normal low: 69°F.
The cold front that brought strong storms Wednesday evening is now pushing to our south, and we have felt the difference today with temperature that have decreased to more comfortable levels.
However, that front is stalling just to our south, and given its proximity to Delmarva, we're seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms that are producing lots of rainfall. Flash flood warnings are up for much of Worcester County this afternoon.
The front will slowly slide to the south overnight, and Friday is shaping up to be the best day of the next seven days.
With the front farther south, thunderstorm activity will become more focused on Hampton Roads and eastern North Carolina, with some scattered showers possible in Accomack County, but most of the peninsula will be partly to mostly sunny with comfortable highs in the mid 80s, with low 80s at the beach.
The front will start to back into our area from the south, albeit slowly.
We'll have partly to mostly sunny skies this weekend, with low chances for a few showers here and there. But as the front backs even closer next week, we'll increase those chances for showers and thunderstorms starting on Monday through at least the middle of next week.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation above normal for July 25 - July 31.
In the Tropics:
There are no areas of potential development at this time. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.