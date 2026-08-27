DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly north, then mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows around 70°F. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly south. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs around 90°F.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Shower and thunderstorms late. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 84°F. Normal low: 65°F.
*Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m. for Kent County, Delaware*
A warm front is lifting up the East Coast Thursday evening.
This front is triggering severe thunderstorms, mostly over eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. However, as the evening wears on, thunderstorms could pop up over the Midshore and Delaware.
While the worst of the thunderstorms are expected to stay to our north, any storms that develop over Delmarva could come with damaging winds, hail, and a low threat of a tornado. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until mid-evening for Kent County in Delaware, which has the highest chance of seeing thunderstorms Thursday evening.
The threat of thunderstorms on the Lower Eastern Shore is low, and any storms that develop are not expected to become severe, but gusty downpours are possible.
The shower and thunderstorm activity will taper off after midnight, which will be mostly cloudy and muggy.
Then a cold front will swing across Delmarva on Friday.
This will bring a threat for showers and thunderstorms, mainly over the Lower Eastern Shore and Accomack County with the timing around Friday afternoon and evening. The threat of strong and severe thunderstorms is lower than Thursday evening, but gusty winds and flooding downpours are possible in any storms that develop.
The front will start to depart on Saturday, although there could still be a few pop-up showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Then high pressure builds in again, making for a pleasant Sunday.
With a boundary just to our south, I'm adding a mix of clouds and sun to the forecast for Monday through Wednesday, with low chances of showers.
There could be a better chance of showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday into Thursday.
Temperatures during this period will be on the rise, with highs reaching the low 90s by Tuesday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation near normal for Sep 3 - Sep 9.
In the Tropics: Tropical Storm "Dolly" has formed in the tropical Atlantic. The storm is expected to move to the west, reaching the northern Leeward Islands this weekend. Significant strengthening is not expected as environment conditions for development are not great east of the Leeward Islands. "Dolly" is not a threat to Delmarva or the United States at this time, but we will monitor it.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.