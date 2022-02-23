Forecast updated on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 5:25 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy, breezy, and sharply colder. Passing showers possible. Low 35-36. Wind: N 11-19 mph.
Thursday: Cloudy, and cold. Rain developing in the afternoon, with rain amounts of .2 to .4 inches. High 39-41°. Wind: NE 6-14 mph.
Thursday Night: Cloudy and cold. Rain likely with total rainfall of .2 to .4 inches. Low 33. Wind: N 0-4 mph.
Friday: Cloudy and cold early then clearing , breezy, and much warmer later PM. High 55°. Wind: SW/W 10-18 mph.
Colder air will arrive tonight as a sharp cold front passes through the region. Look for lows near 35 by sunrise Thursday, and temperatures will climb only to around 40 Thursday afternoon. Rain will spread over the area Thursday afternoon, with a decent soaking of .25 to .4 inches likely. Winds will turn to the NE behind the cold front, but they will not be strong. It will stay cold Thursday night, with showers and lows near 33-35 degrees.
Milder air will return Friday afternoon as skies clear and a SW wind develops. We should see temps. reach the mid 50's by 3 PM Friday. Another surge of colder air will arrive Friday night. Colder air will follow a passing low pressure system Friday night, and temperatures will fall to the upper 20's by early Saturday as skies clear behind this front.
In the long-range, it will turn colder again Saturday, with some sunshine and afternoon temps. only reaching the mid 40's. Clouds will increase some Sunday with afternoon temps. near 50. Some Arctic air may reach Delmarva again by Monday, with high temps. only near 40°. We should see temps. warm to the upper 40's by Tuesday, and be back to the low to mid 50's by Wednesday afternoon. The long range is still rather uncertain today, and that forecast may change.
The average high for late February is 50 degrees with an average low of 30 degrees.