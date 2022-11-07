Forecast updated on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 4:15 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight:Clear, breezy and sharply colder late. Low 45-46°. Beaches near 47°. Wind: N 8-14 mph.
Tuesday: Clear, windy, and much cooler. High 59-60°. Beaches 60° PM. Wind: N 14-22 mph. Winds: N 16-24 mph on the coast.
Tuesday Night: Clear and very chilly. Low 41°. Beaches near 44°. Wind: N 5-11 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly clear and cool. Breezy near open water. High 60-61°. Beaches 62° PM. Wind: NE 6-14 mph. Winds: NE 9-16 mph PM on the coast.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be clear tonight and it will turn much cooler behind a rather strong cold front. Look for lows near 45-46° by sunrise Tuesday. Winds will be from the North at 8-14 mph. A Total Lunar Eclipse will be visible before sunrise with totality at 5:16 AM. The Moon will be low in the WNW sky at this time, so if you wish to see it, make sure you have a clear horizon to the west. The totality will be ending right around Moon-set. The partial eclipse phase begins at 4:09 AM with the Moon well above the western horizon.
Tuesday will be much cooler than today, with afternoon high temps. near 59-60°. This is around 20 degrees cooler than today! It will be much less humid with a rather gusty north wind at 14-22 mph. Skies will be clear across the region and it will get colder quickly after dark. Look for lows Tuesday night near 41-42 degrees.
Wednesday looks much the same as Tuesday, but it will not be as breezy. Look for temps. near 60-61° with a NE wind at 6-14 mph. Skies should be mainly clear and we will see lows near 46 by Thursday morning.
In the long range, it will be milder Thursday with an onshore wind flow developing as high pressure moves into the Atlantic off New England. We should see high temps. near 69° with mostly fair skies. The remains of Nicole will move along an approaching cold front and spread rain into the area Friday. It will turn warmer and more humid Friday with temps. near 73°.
Rain will linger into Saturday with humid conditions and temps near 67°. Rainfall may exceed 2 inches Friday and Saturday. Sharply colder air will arrive by Sunday with clear skies. Expect lows near 37° and afternoon temps. near 49° with a gusty North wind. Monday looks very chilly as well with similar temps.
The average high for today is 61° with an average low of 41°.