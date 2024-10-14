Forecast updated on Monday, October 14, 2024, at 3:20 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear, blustery and sharply cooler. Low 41. Wind: NW 6-13 mph with higher gusts near open water.
Tuesday:Mainly Sunny with some brief cloudy spells. Quite cool and remaining breezy. High 59-61. Wind: NW 8-16 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear and colder. Low 37-39°. Wind: N 6-13 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. Still quite cool for mid-October. High 60-61°. Wind: NW 8-16 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be much cooler than last night as a very chilly Canadian air mass brings gusty winds and lows near 41 degrees by sunrise. Winds will stay gusty all night from the NW at 5-13 mph but near 10-15 mph around open water. This is nearly 20 degrees cooler than last night. Skies will be mainly clear with perhaps a few mid level clouds floating by.
Tuesday looks dry and partly cloudy to sunny with unseasonably cool air across the region. High temps. will only be near 60°, and it will be very breezy with winds at 12-16 mph from the NW in the afternoon hours. Even cooler weather arrives Tuesday night as we see temps. falling to the upper 30's across most of Delmarva by daybreak Wednesday.
Wednesday will be clear and breezy with winds increasing some as a new surge of chilly air arrives. Look for afternoon temps. near 60° but some areas of northern Delmarva will likely stay in the upper 50's in the afternoon. Winds will be from the NW at 8-16 mph. Wednesday night will be colder still with clear skies a dry north breeze. Look for temperatures near 37-39° by sunrise.
In the long-range: It will stay clear and dry through Sunday with temperatures moderating slowly by Sunday. Look for high temps. near 61° Thursday and 67° Friday. Morning lows will be in the upper 30's to near 40 degrees Thursday and Friday then moderate to the mid 40's by Sunday morning. No rain is expected over the next 7 days.
The average high for early October is 70 degrees with an average low of 48 degrees.