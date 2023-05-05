Forecast Updated on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-71. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 38-46. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 67-72. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 47-54. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of evening showers has snuck into the forecast, something to watch over the weekend. Highs: 72-80. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers. Highs: 75-82. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
As the low continues out to sea, it will lead to better conditions both days with warmer conditions as high temperatures are expected to climb up into the 60s to near 70 degrees by Friday afternoon with lots more in the way of sunshine. A ridge of high pressure looks to settle directly overhead for Saturday bringing with it sunshine and temperatures climbing up into the 70s. This is where things have taken a little bit of a change in the forecast for the weekend. It looks like a little system is going to ride over the top of the ridge and move through the Ohio River Valley and into our neck of the woods with a chance of some rain showers on Sunday. Since this is the first indication of this happening, I would like to see a few more model runs before we go all in on the chance of showers Sunday evening. I just felt that we should mention it since lots of folks have probably made plans for a nice Sunday. Keep watching the forecast as we fine tune it into Sunday.
This new front that arrives on Sunday evening looks to stall out over our heads for a couple of days and will keep shower chances in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday until a ridge of high pressure from Canada comes in to squash the stationary front. It also looks like that temperatures could be way above average for this time of year as we wrap up next week and head into the following weekend.