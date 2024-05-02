Forecast Updated on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 4:05am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: AM low cloud and fog possible, turning mostly sunny and very warm this afternoon. Highs: 65-89. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to start before some fog and low cloud settles in by morning. Lows: 52-58. Winds: SW-E 5-15 mph.
Friday: AM low cloud and fog possible, turning mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs: 62-75. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear with some fog / low cloud possible by morning. Lows: 46-55. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Starts mostly sunny with increasing clouds throughout the day. Chance of showers arrives by the evening hours. Highs: 62-70. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain showers possible throughout the day. Highs: 62-70. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
We have low clouds and some fog continuing to try to settle early this morning across Delmarva. This will determine temperatures later this afternoon. If you live somewhere where the fog or low cloud doesn’t settle in by the time the sun rises, the sky may be the limit for temperatures where we could see highs into the 80s and 90s this afternoon. Where the low cloud and fog develops…80s are certainly possible, but it will be cooler compared to places where we start with lots of sunshine. The wind will turn southwest throughout the day and help to really heat up the atmosphere later this afternoon. Into tonight, we start to see the front come back toward us from east to west overnight tonight that will overspread the chance of low cloud and fog for some by tomorrow morning. This will lead to an eventful Friday with cooler temperatures as the wind that turns in off the Atlantic will stick around and actually pick up throughout the day on Friday with highs in 60s and 70s.
This wind will keep things even cooler for the weekend. This will allow temperatures only into the 60s to near 70 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. As a cold front approaches us from the west, we will start to see the clouds increase on Saturday with shower chances by Saturday evening and Saturday night. The front will have a new area of low pressure develop along it for Sunday and keep us stuck in the clouds with on and off rain showers throughout the day on Sunday.
The front clears us into Monday, but we will see an unsettled weather pattern established for next week. As a stationary boundary will park overhead, we will see chances for a few showers and storms each day for most of next week with more solid chances for Wednesday and Saturday. This boundary will mainly be parked to our north and will allow the temperatures to spike again heading into the middle of next week with temperatures again climbing up into the 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.