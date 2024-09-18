DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Cloudy with scattered showers. Some drizzle, mist, or patchy fog possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Some peeks of sun possible. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 79°F. Normal low: 59°F.
Remnants of Potential Tropical Cyclone "Eight" continue to break down over the western Carolinas as a secondary area of low pressure develops over the Atlantic Ocean.
The tropical moisture feed continues Wednesday afternoon, keeping cloudy skies with scattered showers over Delmarva into Wednesday evening and the overnight.
However, as the secondary low develops off the coast, winds will shift to a more northerly direction, which means the overnight won't be quite as muggy as the past few nights as overnight lows fall into the mid 60s by Thursday morning.
By Thursday, skies remain mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers, but most folks will stay dry.
Then the forecast becomes uncertain as we look ahead toward the end of the week.
The question is how far offshore that secondary low stays. This could be a factor in our weather as we look ahead to the weekend. If the low stays close to the coast, we could see some scattered showers through the weekend (although any washouts are unlikely). Of course, if the low stays farther offshore, shower chances will be lower and we'll see more peeks of sun for the weekend.
But with a more persistent northerly breeze, temperatures will turn cooler this weekend, with high temperatures only reaching the low to mid 70s.
The beginning of next week is shaping up to be quiet, but there is a possibility of a cold front that could bring a return of rain chances toward the middle of the week.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation above normal for September 25 - October 1.
In the Tropics:
Deep in the Atlantic Ocean, remnants of Tropical Storm "Gordon" could re-organize to become a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next 7 days. It is expected to stay well out to sea and is not a threat to Delmarva.
Low pressure is forecast to develop in the western Caribbean early next week and has a low probability of becoming an organized tropical system in the next 7 days.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.