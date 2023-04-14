Forecast updated on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: We saw more cloud cover across Delmarva today and that held temps. back to around 80 degrees, which is still well above the average. An upper level low pressure system will bring spotty showers to the area tomorrow, but it will stay warm. A cool front will pass Sunday night with spotty thundershowers.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy, and mild. Becoming more humid with a brief shower possible. Low 59-60°. Wind: SW 5-11 mph.
Saturday: Partly Sunny, and unseasonably warm. Widely scattered showers about. High 79-80°. Wind: S/SW 4-10 mph. Beaches will stay near 63° in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, humid, and very mild. Low 59-60°. Wind: SW 2-5 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, and warm. Showers possible well after dark. High 79-80°. Wind: S 4-10 mph. Beaches will stay near 63° in the afternoon.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be partly cloudy and more humid than last night with a light south breeze all night. Morning low temps. will be near 60° inland and 56° on the coast. There will be a few spotty showers around as well as an upper level low approaches the region.
Saturday will bring more clouds and some widely scattered showers will develop in the afternoon. Most of the day will be mild with fairly high humidity as well. Look for temperatures to reach 78-80 degrees by mid-afternoon, but the coast will be cooler with coastal beaches near 63°. Winds will be from the south/SW at 5-8 mph in the afternoon hours.
Sunday will bring sun and cloud, and it will be warm with temps. near 80 degrees. Some scattered showers will develop in the evening and overnight as a cool front passes. The showers will likely be spotty with most spots seeing little or no rainfall. Winds will turn to the south at 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
In the long range: A few thundershowers are possible Sunday night as a cold front passes. Skies will clear Monday, with cooler with temps. near 72 degrees. Tuesday looks dry and pleasant with lows near 48 and highest temps. around 65°. Wednesday looks much the same. Thursday looks mostly sunny with temps. in the mid 70's, well above the average for mid-April. Friday will bring sunshine with temps. back into the mid 80's!
The average low for mid-March is 44°, with a high temp. of 66°.