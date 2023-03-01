Forecast updated on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A south wind will return tonight and then turn to the west Thursday. The westerly downslope winds will bring some very mild air to the area with temps jumping into the mid 60's Thursday afternoon.
We may see some showers about Thursday morning as a warm front passes Delmarva. A powerful storm system in the Plains will bring clouds and rain to the area Friday and Friday night. Cooler air will arrive for the weekend behind this storem system but it will stay windy from Friday into early Sunday.
Meteorological spring began at Midnight.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low 46-47°. Winds: S 4-11 mph.
Thursday: Showers about early, with clearing by afternoon. Breezy PM. High 66-68°. Winds: W 8-15 mph. Rainfall will be under a tenth of an inch in most spots.
Thursday Night: Increasing clouds and cool. Low 41-43°. Winds: N 5-12 mph.
Friday: Showers likely PM. Breezy and cool. High 50-52° inland but near 47° near the coast. Rain likely, and perhaps some thunder, after dark with temps. Rising to 57°.
Forecast Discussion:
Clouds will lower tonight with lows in the mid 40's and a light south breeze. We may see some passing light showers about late.
Thursday will turn breezy and warmer as a passing low pressure trough turns our winds to the west at 10-16 mph in the afternoon. We will see some passing showers in the area early in the day with some afternoon sunshine. Any rainfall will be light Thursday, but rain chances will rise Thursday night. Temperatures will jump into the mid 60's with the sunshine during the afternoon! Thursday night will turn chilly with rain showers about.
Friday looks blustery with rain likely at times. Most spots will see a good soaking with over .3 inches of rain. Winds will be gusty from the East to NE at 8-17 mph. Rain, and even a clap of thunder is likely Friday evening as a strong low-pressure system passes over Delmarva. The evening will be mild, with temps. in the mid/upper 50's, but cooler air will arrive by Saturday morning.
In the longer range: Skies will clear Saturday and it will be windy and cool with temps. in the mid 50's. Slightly cooler air will arrive by Sunday and Monday with mainly fair skies. Look for afternoon temps. near 52-54° Sunday and Monday. Tuesday looks partly sunny and temps. will reach the upper 50's Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday will be partly sunny with high temps. Near 54 after morning lows in the mid 30's.
The average low for early March is 31°, with a high temp. of 52°.