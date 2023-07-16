DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds, locally heavy rain, and frequent lightning the main threats. Storms will keep temperatures in the low to mid 80s, however in areas that don't see many storms and see a peek of sun, temperatures could make a run at 90°F. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Sunday night: A few showers early, then mostly clear with patchy fog possible after midnight. Lows in the low 70s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hot. Pop-up thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. Pop-up thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Pop-up thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low 90s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a pop-up shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the upper 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 88°F. Normal low: 69°F.
Our Sunday is turning out to be quite unsettled.
As some weakness in the upper atmosphere moves across the Mid-Atlantic, scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the day.
These storms will have access to a warm, humid air mass which will supply plenty of energy to these storms. They are likely to have gusty winds, frequent lightning, and possibly more significantly, the potental for flooding rainfall.
Already Sunday morning, storms have been "training" through parts of central and southern Delaware, where a *Flash Flood Warning* is in effect through 8 a.m. Sunday. Any additional storms over parts of Kent and Sussex county that have seen heavy rain will likely cause flooding.
Chances for showers and storms will likely continue throughout the day, with nearly everyone seeing rain at some point. The rain will keep our temperatures today cooler than Saturday, with highs only reaching the low to mid 80s. However, not everyone will see as many storms as others, and if your neighborhood can see a peek of sun, your temperatures could make a quick run at 90°F.
Then high pressure will build into the Mid-Atlantic starting on Monday through most of the upcoming week. Most days will be mostly sunny, with just low chances of isolated thunderstorms popping up in the heat, especially as energy impulses swing around low pressure near Hudson Bay up in Canada. High temperatures will not be quite as hot as the past few days, with daily highs in the seasonable upper 80s and low 90s, but with any humidity it could feel like 100°F or more at times.
In the tropics, Subtropical Storm "Don" is spinning in the central Atlantic about 1,000 miles west of the Azores. It is expected to wander around the area, and no significant strengthening is expected. It will not be a threat to the United States.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging slightly above normal and precipitation slightly above normal for July 23-July 29.