Forecast Updated on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at 4:10am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers / storms possible. Highs: 62-72. Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Lingering showers / storms early. Turing partly cloudy and windy. Lows: 38-45. Winds: SW-NW 15-30+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and colder! A few stray showers / sprinkles are possible. Highs: 48-56. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 35-44. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs: 47-54. Winds: NW-N 10-25+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 48-54. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
We get trapped between two air masses over the coming days that will keep us on the unsettled side with scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms possible. The rain chances will continue on and off throughout the day into tonight as a stronger cold front arrives that will bring a better chance of scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms. These storms are going to be possible that could pack a punch with gusty winds, heavy rain, lots of lightning, and even some hail possible with the amount of cold air behind this front. We are not completely ruling out a chance of an isolated tornado, but we need to see how much sunshine shows itself before the line develops to our west. Temperatures today shoot up into the 60s and 70s as the warm front moves to our north this afternoon. It will also turn windy ahead of the front with gusts over 35+ mph possible throughout the day on Wednesday.
We get socked in the clouds for Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s for highs with a strong northwest wind. The blast of cooler air on Thursday will keep us on the unsettled side and the chance of drizzle and light showers will be possible into the afternoon as we get to the peak daytime heating. The cooler air will stick around as we start the weekend, but there is positive news. A massive ridge of high pressure looks to park overhead and keep things dry for several days and warmer with highs by the middle of next week approaching 80 degrees.