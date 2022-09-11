DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers developing. Highs around 80°F. Some downpours and thunder possible. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Sunday night: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and fog after midnight. Lows around 70°F.
Monday: Scattered showers with a few embedded downpours and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Tuesday: Lingering showers and thunder early, then slow clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in upper 70s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. highs around 80°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 81°F. Normal low: 62°F.
*Abnormally high tides may cause minor coastal a tidal river flooding this weekend.*
High pressure has pushed off to our east, and winds have shifted to a southerly direction, which is pushing warm and humid air onto Delmarva this morning.
On Sunday, showers will develop throughout the day and feed on that warm, moist air. Convective signals are weak, but some gusty downpours and rumbles of thunder will be possible as a warm front slides over Delmarva. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures down to about 80°F.
On Sunday night, expect showers and thunder in the evening, then showers become less widespread late as areas of fog develop after midnight, which could make for a difficult morning commute on Monday in some areas.
Showers and embedded thunder will continue on Monday as Delmarva gets positioned in the "warm sector" which is the area between a departing warm front and approaching cold front. This will be characterized by warm and humid conditions that will continue to fuel showers and thunder through Monday night as the cold front approaches with an increased chance of thunder into early Tuesday morning.
Then, Delmarva will settle into a drier regime later in the week with temperatures at or slightly above normal. One long-range model is suggesting a coastal low might develop mid-week that could bring rain late in the week, but other models are not suggesting this, so we're sticking with a dry late week forecast.
Drought conditions continue to expand across Delmarva, with most of the peninsula under abnormally dry conditions, and severe drought now developing in portions of eastern Sussex County, Delaware. The rain forecast for Sunday and Monday will be welcome.
In the tropics, Hurricane "Earl" has become a post-tropical storm and is expected to continue weakening, however high surf from the storm is still possible on our Atlantic shores.
Elsewhere, a tropical wave near the Cape Verde Islands has a low chance of development and is not an immediate threat to the United States at this time.