DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: A few showers and maybe a rumble of thunder early, then mostly cloudy and muggy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 80°F. Normal low: 60°F.
Low pressure that we have been tracking the past few days as it has moved up the East Coast has turned out to sea. However, and impulse of energy on the back side of the low has been enough to trigger light to moderate rain over much of Delmarva Friday afternoon. The rain has been substantial in some areas, with parts of the Lower Eastern Shore and Accomack County reporting 1 to 2 inches of rain, with a few isolated locations receiving more.
Next, we watch a line of showers and thunderstorms approaching from the northwest ahead of a cold front. Guidance is suggesting that most of this activity will die out by the time it reaches the Chesapeake Bay, but with forcing from this afternoon's rains, I don't want to rule out a shower or thunderstorm over the Midshore and Delaware this evening.
The remainder of Friday night will be mostly cloudy and muggy, with some areas of fog possible after midnignt.
The cold front crosses Delmarva Saturday, bringing with it scattered showers and thunderstorms, with the best timing of storms in the afternoon and evening. The day won't be a washout, but some thunderstorms could become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts the main threats.
The front sags to our south Saturday night, but now looks to return as a warm front on Sunday, increasing rain chances for Sunday. Again, I'm not expecting Sunday to be a washout, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. A few storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts the main threat.
We will get a break from the unsettled weather on Monday, albeit briefly. Skies will be partly cloudy with warm temperatures in the mid 80s.
Then another cold front brings yet another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday.
The weather looks to be dry Wednesday through Friday next week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for June 13 - June 19.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of interest at this time.
