Forecast Updated on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of some showers / storms. Highs: 89-94. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Lingering shower / storm early. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to mostly clear with some fog possible at dawn. Lows: 69-74. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. A stray chance of a shower or storm, most of us will be dry. Highs: 88-93. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy with a chance of a few showers / storms. Lows: 70-76. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of showers / storms. Highs: 88-94. Winds: S 10-20+ mph.
Saturday: Turning mostly sunny and much less humid! Highs: 84-90. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Today will bring us a chance of some scattered showers and storms. There are some indications that this complex of showers and thunderstorms could bring us widespread strong, gusty winds with these storms. At the moment, it looks like the strongest thunderstorms should stay to our south. We will have two opportunities for thunderstorms today with one this morning and another chance later this afternoon and evening once the sun comes out to warm out temperatures up into the 80s.
We get a break on Thursday before a stronger cold front arrives on Friday with another chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. This front will be a pattern breaker for a few days and provide us a lovely weekend with cooler temperatures and humidity levels with lots of sunshine. Unfortunately, with the wind direction being from the northwest…it would not surprise me if we are dealing with smoke again by the weekend.
Another chance for a few storms to arrive for early next week with indications of big time heat heading our way for late next week.