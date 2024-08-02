Forecast Updated on Friday, August 2, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs: 88-96. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Chance of a few showers / storms early. Otherwise, it becomes partly cloudy to mostly clear by morning. Lows: 70-78. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of some scattered showers and storms. Highs: 87-93. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
Saturday Night: A few storms linger early in the evening. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Lows: 70-78. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers / storms possible. Highs: 84-90. Winds: S 10-30+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 85-92. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
After a couple of days where a stray shower or storm was possible (and happened) across the region, a better chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms to enter the forecast later this afternoon and this evening. A boundary from the north is going to try and push into the region and will be the trigger for our chances for some scattered showers and storms. This is not a guarantee that we will see rain and storms everywhere today, but the chance is much better than it has been the last couple of days. It will still be a very hot day ahead of this chance of storms this evening as temperatures climb again into the mid and upper 90s with heat index values approaching 110+. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are up across Delmarva again today for this big heat and humidity.
The weekend forecast will start with the chance of some scattered showers and storms on Saturday as the front lingers on Delmarva to start the weekend. I think we get through most of the day Saturday on the dry side. The chance of storms start to go up by late in the afternoon and evening hours with the front clearing us by Saturday night. With the front lingering into Sunday, the chances for some scattered showers and storms will linger into Sunday evening and Sunday night before the boundary finally clears us by Monday morning.
Early next week, our eyes will turn to the tropics as we watch a storm form in the Atlantic later this week. It is too early to speculate about anything, but a few models do bring some remnant rain and storm chances into the forecast as we get into White Marlin Open week. At the moment, we are looking at a chance of rain and windy conditions by Tuesday and Wednesday and could even linger into Thursday of next week.