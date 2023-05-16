Forecast Updated on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of showers / storms by the evening hours. Highs: 72-80. Winds: SW 5-25+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers / storms throughout the night. Lows: 57-62. Winds: SW-W 10-25+ mph.
Wednesday: A few lingering showers early possible, otherwise we clear out to a partly to mostly sunny afternoon. Breezy. Highs: 70-76. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear and chilly. Lows: 38-50. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 65-72. Winds: E 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 68-74. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Rain chances start to go up later on this afternoon and especially tonight when a boundary from Canada interacts with a moisture feed setup to our west and will kick some scattered showers and thunderstorms across Delmarva. Good news is that the rain we see Tuesday night should be out of here by the time we wake up on Wednesday. On average, most of us pick up on 0.25-0.50 inches of rain, but there could be locally heavier amounts if we see stronger thunderstorms tonight. It will also turn a bit breezy ahead of the front where we could see some wind gusts over 25 - 30+ mph. This warmer wind should lead to temperatures in the 70s for most with a few of us approaching 80 degrees.
A big ridge of high pressure establishes just to our north the rest of the workweek keeping us on the dry side. With the high north of the area, the wind will be off the Atlantic. This should keep temperatures below average to average through the rest of the week. Expect 70s for highs from Wednesday - Friday, except at the beach where we will get stuck in the 60s most of the time.
An early look at the weekend forecast shows a frontal boundary that brings us the chance of thunderstorms and some rain. Questions about the timing of this front will put uncertainty in this forecast (for now), but at the moment I would look for showers and storms on Saturday night with showers lingering early on Sunday morning. Another ridge of high pressure looks to push down from Canada to establish itself for Sunday afternoon and into early next week.