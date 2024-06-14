Forecast updated on Friday, 14 June 2024, at 3:35 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A cool front arrives later tonight and we will see some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms around as it passes. This cool front will bring temperatures and the humidity down for the weekend. Look for sunshine through Sunday, but hotter weather arrives next week and it will linger through at least Friday!
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Scattered evening thundershowers then clearing late. Low 65°. Wind: West becoming North 0-5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and less humid. Not as hot. High 83-84°. Wind: N 8-14 mph. Beaches around 73°.
Saturday Night: Mainly clear and a little cooler. Low 60°. Wind: Northeast 0-5 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 83°. Wind: SE 2-9 mph. Beaches around 73°.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for some scattered thundershowers tonight as a cool front passes through the area. Skies will clear later tonight and the morning low temps. will be near 65° by daybreak with a light north wind.
Cooler and less humid air will arrive for the weekend with temperatures back to the low/mid 80's in the afternoon. The beaches will see a north/NE breeze and stay in the mid 70's with plenty of sunshine all day.
Sunday looks sunny and pleasant with temperatures back to the low 80's in the afternoon. The beaches will see an afternoon sea breeze and drop from 80 to 73 in the afternoon. Winds inland wil be light from the SE.
In the long-range: Hotter weather will build starting next Monday and it will linger and get hotter still through much of next week. Temperatures will reach the upper 80's with higher humidity Monday afternoon. Look for high temps. in the low 90's from Tuesday through at least Friday.
We might see a few pop up storms around late Thursday and in the evening on Friday as well. This heat will be widespread across the NE U.S. And likely will bring many new heat records
The average low for early June is 62° and the high is 83°.