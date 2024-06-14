Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EDT MONDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY TO 2 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Pooles Island MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM EDT Monday. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM Monday to 2 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&