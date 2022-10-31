Forecast updated on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 4:55 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with showers around after 8 PM. Low 58°. Wind: S 3-9 mph.
Tuesday: Morning showers tapering off by Noon. Clouds clearing some in the afternoon. High 71°. Beaches 67° PM. Wind: W/NW 6-12 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear and cooler. Low 51-52°. Beaches near 54°. Wind: NW 4-12 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly sunny. High 69°. Beaches 65° PM. Wind: N/NE 5-10 mph. Winds: NE 8-12 mph on the coast.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be mainly cloudy tonight and we will see some light rain as an upper level low pressure and a weak cool front approach Delmarva. The rain will hold off until around 7 PM so early Trick or Treat should be dry. Rainfall will be light with most spots seeing far less than .25 inches. It will stay very mild with lows near 58 degrees by sunrise. Winds will be light from the south at under 10 mph.
Tuesday looks mostly cloudy with some showers in the morning. Skies will clear slowly in the afternoon with partly sunny skies by 4 PM. Winds will turn to the NW at 5-12 mph by midday. Afternoon temps. will still reach 70-71° during the afternoon. Skies will clear Tuesday night with a little cooler and drier air arriving. Look for lows near 52° by sunrise Wednesday.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and mild. It will be less humid , with afternoon high temps. near 69°. Winds will remain from the North at 5-10 mph in the afternoon. This is still nearly 5 degrees above the average for early November. Wednesday night will be fair and cool with lows near 50 degrees.
In the long-range, very mild air will linger across Delmarva into the weekend. Look for sunshine Thursday and Friday with high temps. near 70 degrees. Even warmer weather is likely for the weekend with temps. in the mid 70's Saturday through Monday, and little or no rain is expected! The entire region will see temps. of 10-15 degrees above normal by Saturday.
The average high for today is 64° with an average low of 42°.