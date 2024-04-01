Forecast Updated on Monday, April 1, 2024, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible early in the day. Highs: 52-64. Winds: SE-E 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Lows: 43-50. Winds: E-NE 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers / a few rumbles of thunder possible. Highs: 52-62. Winds: SE-SW 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with scattered showers / storms possible. Lows: 43-51. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers / storms possible. Highs: 62-72. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and colder! Highs: 48-56. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph.
We get trapped between two air masses over the coming days that will keep us on the unsettled side with scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms possible. We woke up to some scattered showers across parts of Delmarva this morning as a warm front pushes to the north. It will clear us later this morning and diminish our shower chances this afternoon before it sinks back south this evening and overnight tonight allow for more showers to push through the region. Temperatures today will mainly be in the 50s and low 60s, cooler at the beach with the wind in off the Atlantic.
Tuesday will be another day where some general on and off showers are going to be possible throughout the day as we try to shove the warm front north and keep it there. It will eventually happen as we get into the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures on Tuesday stay in the 50s and some low 60s again as the wind continues off the water.
A stronger cold front arrives during the day on Wednesday that will bring a better chance of scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms are going to be possible that could pack a punch with gusty winds, heavy rain, lots of lightning, and even some hail possible with the amount of cold air behind this front.
We get socked in the clouds for Thursday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s for highs with a strong northwest wind. Another little area of low pressure develops as the colder air moves into the area and will keep extra clouds around and even the chance of a few sprinkles for late Friday into early on Saturday. The cooler air will stick around as we start the weekend, but there is positive news.
A massive ridge of high pressure looks to park overhead and keep things dry for several days and warmer with highs by the middle of next week approaching 80 degrees.