DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Scattered showers early, then mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy early, then gradual clearing. A few stray showers north. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Friday: A mix of clouds and sun. Cooler. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Sunday: A mix of clouds and sun. Some showers possible in the evening. Highs in the mid 40s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 50°F
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 46°F. Normal low: 29°F.
Temperatures got even warmer on Wednesday, thanks to a gusty southwest breeze. A few locations came close to - but didn't reach record highs.
As a cold front approaches, we'll have a few rounds of rain this afternoon and evening. A few downpours and even rumbles of thunder are possible, especially on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Severe weather is expected to stay to our south.
Showers will taper off late Wednesday night as temperatures begin a cooling trend over the next several days. We'll wake up to mid 50s on Thursday morning (which is still more than 25 degrees above normal, but about ten degrees cooler than the last few days!)
The front will clear the region by Thursday morning, with a few showers lingering into the morning commute before skies gradually clear and turn partly cloudy. Temperatures will be cooler, but still well above normal, in the low to mid 60s.
As the parent low to Wednesday night's cold front starts moving east from the Great Lakes into New England, Delmarva will remain on the southern periphery, and a few light showers are possible on Friday, especially in Delaware and on the Midshore.
By the weekend, temperatures will be back to more typical January levels, with lows around 30°F, and highs in the mid to upper 40s.
We're still working out the possibility of a weak storm system during the weekend; guidance is now suggesting Sunday evening with a few showers. Uncertainty is high, so watch this space for updates.