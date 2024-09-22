Forecast updated on Sunday, September 22, 2024, at 1:40 AM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield
DELMARVA FORECAST
Today: Morning showers about then slow clearing PM. High 73-75. Beaches 72. Wind: NE 4-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some clearing. Patchy fog late. Low 58-60. Coastal areas lows near 63º. Wind: NE 3-9 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with spotty PM showers around. A little less humid. High 73-74º. Wind: NE 6-14 mph. Beaches will stay near 71º with NE winds12-16 mph.
Tuesday: Mainly cloudy with PM showers around. High 73-74º. Wind: NE 7-16 mph. Beaches High 72º wind NE 9-18 mph.
Forecast Discussion
It's a cool and moist morning across Delmarva and some areas are seeing some rain as a weak low pressure trough passes across the area. An onshore wind flow continues and will linger through Monday. The autumnal equinox is at 8:44 AM EDT this morning.
We saw very high water again last evening at high tide and a coastal flood warning is in effect through tomorrow.
The reason we are seeing this is the full moon just passed happened when the moon was at perigee in its orbit around earth. This is the closest point. Now, we always see high tides at full moon when the earth sun and moon system are in a line, but when this happens while the Moon is at perigee, the tides are higher still.
This event happened in September when the oceans are at the warmest all year in the hemisphere and because of thermal expansion of water, this adds to the tides as well!!
Today will start cloudy, but we may see some clearing slowly in the afternoon. It will be just a little less humid behind the surface low pressure trough. It will not be as warm as yesterday due to the cloud cover. Winds will increase to 10-12 mph on the coast with temps. Inland only around 73-75 degrees and near 72º on the beaches.
Tonight looks partly cloudy with light winds and lows near 58º. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy and slightly less humid. Afternoon temperatures will be around 73º with an onshore wind flow at 7-14 mph. Winds will be higher at 10-15 mph near the coast.
Tuesday will bring more clouds, and we will see some showers in the area as a cool front approaches from the Midwest. A developing tropical system in the Gulf may slow this front down and this greatly complicates the forecast for Tuesday through Thursday. As of now it looks like we will see some needed rain. Winds will increase some from the NW Tuesday around a high pressure off the New England coast.
In the long-range: Wednesday looks mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70's but showers are possible through Thursday as a slow moving cool front approaches the area. The speed of the front will depend on tropical development in the Gulf and this makes the forecast rather uncertain this morning. We should see sunshine and drier fall-like air by Friday and Saturday. Look for high temps. In the mid 70's through the period with lows near 58-62 degrees.
The average high for Mid September is 78 degrees with an average low of 58 degrees.