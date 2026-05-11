DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Showers ending early, then mostly clear by midnight. Lows in the low 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny early with increasing clouds by afternoon. Scattered showers and thunder in the evening and overnight. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 100 percent, mostly in the evening.
Thursday: Scattered showers early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs about 70°F. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a stray shower possible. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 73°F. Normal low: 52°F.
A cold front crossed Delmarva early Monday morning, and was chased by a line of welcome rain showers that brought rain to Delmarva for much of the afternoon.
The rain will come to an end from northwest to southeast Monday evening, with quick clearing leading to mostly clear skies by late Monday evening. With light winds, clear skies, and dry air moving in, temperatures will be chilly, falling to the low 40s by sunrise Tuesday. A few areas of patchy fog are possible Monday night, but widespread fog is not expected.
High pressure briefly builds in Tuesday, making for a mostly sunny and comfortably cool day with afternoon highs in the upper 60s.
An area of low pressure will track well to the north of Delmarva. A warm front will come up the coast Wednesday, which will start off mostly sunny, but clouds increase in the afternoon ahead of scattered showers and some thunder Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. At this point, it looks like instability should be low enough that severe storms are unlikely. Rainfall should be on the lower side as well.
Skies clear out by Thursday afternoon, making for a pleasant end to the work week.
We're expecting much warmer temperatures this weekend into early next week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for May 18 - May 24.