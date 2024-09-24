DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a stray shower possible. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered. Winds from the southeast at 5-10 mph. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few light showers. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent or less.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 77°F. Normal low: 57°F.
Cloudy skies have persisted on Delmarva today, thanks to low pressure off the East Coast, and impulses of energy diving into the Mid-Atlantic from the Great Lakes.
Heavier rain has been confined to areas west of the Chesapeake Bay, but some showers could make it to Delmarva Tuesday evening. Most showers should be light, but keep an umbrella nearby just in case.
A cold front approaches Wednesday, bringing with it a somewhat better chance for scattered showers. Given the recent cloudy conditions, instability is weak and thunderstorms are not likely. It won't be a washout of a day, but keep the umbrellas nearby just in case a heavier shower interrupts your outdoor plans Wednesday.
Mostly cloudy skies continue Thursday into Friday, with warmer temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Thursday will mainly be dry, but a disturbance could bring a chance of a few showers Friday. Then the weekend through early next week is shaping up to be partly cloudy and dry, with seasonable temperatures.
Tropical Storm "Helene" has been christened in the western Caribbean, and will make national weather headlines through the weekend. "Helene" is expected to strengthen into a hurricane, and possibly a major hurricane before making a landfall along the Florida Panhandle or Big Bend sometime Thursday afternoon or evening.
Our long-range models continue to suggest the storm will then dissipate to our west, with minimal effects on Delmarva. However, this forecast is still several days out and changes are possible, so watch this space for forecast updates in the coming week.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation above normal for October 1- October 7.
In the Tropics:
Tropical Storm "Helene" has formed in the Caribbean, and is likely to make a landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast as a major hurricane. As of right now, threats to Delmarva look to be minimal.
A tropical wave near the Cape Verde Islands has a high, 80 percent chance of development. It is not an immediate threat to Delmarva.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.