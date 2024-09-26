Forecast updated on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and quite humid. Low 68-70º. Wind: SE 1-6 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain developing. A few downpours of rain with thunder possible. Quite humid. High 79-80º inland. Wind: SE 5-13 mph. Beaches: High 74º with wind SE 8-17 mph PM.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with showers ending late. Low 69º. Wind: SE 2-6 mph.
Saturday:Mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm, with a few rain showers early then some spotty showers later in the day. High 84º inland. Wind: SE 5-12 mph. Beaches: High 74º with wind SE 7-14 mph PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight looks mostly cloudy and mild with light SE winds and lows near 68-70 degrees. This is well above the average for this time of year. Winds will be southeast winds around 2-6 mph.
Friday will turn cloudy with rain developing as a surface trough approaches the region. Some downpours of rain are possible later in the day and into the evening hours. Winds will turn to the SE at 6-13 mph and it will stay humid. Afternoon highest temps, will be near 78 degrees with temps. near 72º at the coast. Rain showers will linger into Friday night with lows near 67-68º by sunrise Saturday.
Saturday looks mainly cloudy with some passing light showers possible. It will stay humid, but winds will increase some by afternoon. Winds will turn to the East at 7-15 mph. Afternoon highest temps, will be near 78-80 degrees with temps. near 72º at the coast.
In the long-range: It will be partly sunny on Sunday with some showers about. An onshore wind will turn to the NE at 6-14 mph. Showers will also linger into Monday, with a cooler onshore flow and highs in the mid 70's. Morning lows will drop only to the mid 60's Sunday and Monday morning. Tuesday looks partly sunny with highs near 76º after a low near 62º.
We may see a brief shower as a cool front passes. It will turn slightly cooler and less humid on Wednesday with a low of 59º and high temps. around 74º. Thursday looks sunny with lows near 58 and high temps. near 78-79°.
The average high for late September is 76 degrees with an average low of 56 degrees.