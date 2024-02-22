Forecast updated on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 3:20 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Milder weather will linger tonight and Friday, with some light rain as a cold front approaches. Showers will end Friday night as the front passes, with chilly air and sunshine returning Saturday and Sunday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, and not as cold. Spotty showers about. Low 44°. Wind: S 4-12 mph.
Friday: Showers at times, milder, and breezy. Rainfall from 0.1 to 0.3 inches. Clearing toward evening with winds shifting to the NW. High 54-55°. Wind: SW 8-16 mph becoming west at 7-14 mph in the afternoon. High on beaches near 50°.
Friday Night: Evening showers, then clearing, breezy and colder. Low 33°. Wind: NW 7-16 mph. Wind gusts over 20 mph near open water later.
Saturday: Sunny to partly sunny, breezy, and quite chilly. High 43°. Wind: NW 12-18 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
A milder night is on the way as a cool front approaches, and clouds increase over the area. It will be cool with lows around 42-44 degrees by daybreak, but a bit closer to 42° right on the beaches.. The winds will be from the south at 4-12 mph. We will see some evening showers around, especially over the northern half of Delmarva. Any rain will be light though.
Friday will be milder and breezy, with showers at times ahead of a cold front. Rainfall will generally be under 0.25 inches in most spots. Afternoon temps. will reach 55° inland but near 48-49° on the coast. Clouds will clear slowly Friday night as winds turn to the NW behind the cold front. Winds may gust to over 20 mph in open areas Friday night as colder air arrives. Low temps. will be near 33-35 degrees by daybreak Saturday.
Saturday will be a chilly day with sunshine and some clouds. Afternoon temps. will reach 43° inland and this is well below the average of 49 degrees for the day. The gusty winds will make it feel even cooler and a hard freeze is likely Saturday night as winds diminish under clear skies. Temperatures will be near 22-23° by daybreak Sunday.
In the long range: Clearing skies will arrive Sunday, but it will be quite chilly. Look for high temps. near 45-46° Sunday afternoon. Milder weather will arrive Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures near 60 Monday, and into the low/mid 60's Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday and showers are likely by Thursday. Temperatures for much of next week will be 10-15 degrees above the average for late February!
The average low for mid February is 30°, with a high temp. of 50°.