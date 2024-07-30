Forecast updated on Tuesday, 30 July 2024, at 3:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Rain chances will climb tonight as a weak upper-level low-pressure wave passes across the area. Hotter weather will follow tomorrow with high temps. reaching the low 90's from Wednesday through Saturday. Some late day storms will develop over the weekend with temps. edging down slightly.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Passing thunderstorms are likely in the evening. Clearing and humid late. Low 73°. Wind: S 7-13 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, and hotter. High 91°. Wind: SW 7-16 mph. Beaches reach 87° then a sea breeze will bring temps. down to near 80°.
Wednesday Night: Mainly clear and warmer. Low 73°. Wind: S 1-8 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, and hotter. High 93-94°. Wind: SW 1-6 mph. Beaches reach 89° then a weak sea breeze will bring temps. down to near 80°.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for some thunderstorms in the area tonight with low temps. in the lower 70's by daybreak. We will see a south breeze all night at 7-13 mph. Winds may be higher near open water though and especially on the Chesapeake Bay.
Wednesday will be warmer and more humid with a SW wind at 9-14 mph in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will reach the low 90's inland and even the mid to upper 80's on the beaches as a more SW wind flow develops.
Thursday looks hot and muggy. We will see a light west wind and the temperatures will reach the low to mid 90's inland and even the mid to upper 80's on the beaches as only a weak sea breeze will arrive to cool things off to the upper 70's in the afternoon hours.
In the long-range: Friday through Sunday looks hot with very muggy air and afternoon temps. from 90-93 degrees. We will see some late day storms around but many will stay dry.
The average low for late July is 68° and the high is 87°.