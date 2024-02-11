DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Showers likely, especially in the morning. Winds from the north at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will slowly fall from the 50s to upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Sunday night: Cloudy, with a few showers possible after midnight. Patchy fog possible. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers. A more steady rain in the afternoon could become heavy at times in the evening. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent, mainly in the afternoon and evening.
Tuesday: Lingering rain tapers off in the morning, partly cloudy skies and light showers in the afternoon. A few wet snowflakes could mix in with any showers. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. More clouds and a few showers are possible Tuesday night. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent, mainly overnight into Friday morning.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 50°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 47°F. Normal low: 29°F.
Put the sunglasses away and get the umbrellas out!
A cold front is approaching Delmarva from the northwest today, and as a weak disturbance travels along the front, we'll see rain chances for our Sunday.
While heavy rain is not expected, most of the rain coverage is expected to be in the morning, and mainly on the Lower Eastern Shore and the Eastern Shore of Virginia. However, showers are likely on the Maryland Midshore and in Delaware. Showers will become more scattered in the afternoon. Winds will be light, and mild morning temperatures in the 50s will slowly fall into the mid to upper 40s this afternoon as the cold front crosses the peninsula.
Sunday evening will be mainly cloudy, with a few showers developing after midnight. Some patchy fog could also be possible.
Then a more potent storm system that is developing in the Lower Mississippi Valley will begin its approach to Delmarva, which will be our next significant weather-maker.
With Monday starting out with some scattered showers, increased chances of widespread rain arrive by Monday afternoon and into the overnight through Tuesday morning. Some of the rain could be heavy at times Monday evening and Tuesday morning. As the storm departs late Tuesday, there could be some wet snowflakes mixing in with any lingering rain showers, but at this point, no significant winter weather is anticipated. A few peeks of sun are possible Tuesday afternoon as conditions turn blustery.
We're expecting about an inch or two of rain from this storm, so it won't be a blockbuster rain event. Winds Monday night will shift to the north, and could gust to 30 mph or more at times Tuesday morning and afternoon.
We're looking at mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures for the rest of the work week.
A weak disturbance could bring increased clouds and a few showers Thursday night, but no significant weather is expected.
Long range guidance is suggesting another storm system for next weekend, however at this point, confidence is low on how this storm might affect Delmarva. Winter weather is not expected at this time, though.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging below normal and precipitation slightly above normal for February 18 - February 24.