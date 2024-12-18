DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Scattered showers. Clearing by sunrise Thursday. A few areas of fog possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler, and windy. Winds from the north could gust to 20 mph or more at times. Highs in the upper 40s, feeling like the upper 30s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers, and possibly a brief snow shower late. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and chilly. Highs in the upper 30s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the low 30s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the mid 30s.
Christmas Eve: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 49°F. Normal low: 31°F.
A warm front rose over Delmarva last night, making for a mild day on the peninsula Wednesday.
An area of low pressure associated with that warm front is approaching from the west and it will arrive over Delmarva Wednesday evening. With that system will come scattered showers Wednesday evening, along with a few areas of fog.
Then the associated cold front swings over the peninsula overnight, ushering in several days of much cooler weather.
High pressure briefly builds on Thursday, with mostly sunny skies and a gusty north breeze making seasonable highs in the mid to upper 40s feel like the upper 30s.
Then a low will develop off the East Coast. The latest guidance has it hugging the East Coast a little closer than in previous days, which means we could see some isolated to scattered showers on Friday. With very cold air moving in after the low, I don't want to rule out showers ending as a few snow showers Friday evening, although no accumulation is expected, and any travel effects should be minimal.
Then the coldest air of the season so far arrives with high pressure this weekend.
Expect mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday with breezy conditions. Highs Saturday will struggle to make it out of the 30s, and on Sunday we might not make it above the freezing mark. Cold conditions continue on Monday, with highs in the mid 30s. Be ready for overnight lows well down in the teens on Sunday and Monday mornings.
Then temperatures moderate for Christmas Eve, rising into the seasonably cool mid 40s, and then to around 50°F Christmas Day, so as of now, a white Christmas on Delmarva is unlikely.