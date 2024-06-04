Forecast updated on Tuesday, 4 June 2024, at 3:20 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Clouds and showers are likely Wednesday as a cool front approaches Delmarva. A passing shower is possible Thursday as well, then cooler air will arrive for the weekend.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Evening thundershowers West then mainly Clear and humid. Low 66°. Wind: E 2-5 mph.
Wednesday: Warmer and more humid with clouds increasing. Passing showers and few heavy thundershowers likely. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.3 to .8 inches. High 80-82°. Wind: S 4-12 mph. Beaches around 77°.
Wednesday Night: Passing showers with mostly cloudy skies. Warm and humid. Low 69°. Wind: S 6-12 mph.
Thursday: PM Showers possible, otherwise partly sunny, Not quite as humid, and windy by afternoon. High 85°. Wind: SW 12-23 mph. Beaches around 81°.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will become mostly clear tonight as a humid air mass remains over the region. The morning low temps. will be near 66° by daybreak.
Wednesday will turn cloudy with showers and a few passing thunderstorms as well. It will turn more humid by afternoon and the afternoon temps. will be near 80-83° by 4 PM. This is a few degrees above the average of 80°. Some spots will see more than 0.5 inches of rain. Look for low temps. near 69° by daybreak Thursday.
Thursday will be warm with the humidity beginning to ease off, but winds will be gusty from the SW at 12-22 mph. Look for some late day showers or a storm as a cold front passes. Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid 80's in most areas with upper 70's on the beaches. Less humid air will arrive late Thursday night with lows temps. in the low to mid 60's by daybreak Friday.
In the long-range: Look for clearing skies Thursday night with low temps. near 65 degrees. Friday through Monday look dry and sunny with low humidity. High temps, will be near 82 Friday and 79-81 degrees Saturday into Monday.
The average low for early June is 58° and the high is 80°.