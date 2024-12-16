Forecast Updated on Monday, December 16, 2024, at 3:30am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: A few lingering rain showers to start the day. We slowly clear things out to a mostly cloudy afternoon. Highs: 56-62. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with more rain showers possible. Lows: 44-50. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Slow clearing throughout the day to a mostly sunny end to the afternoon. Highs: 60-65. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear to start with a signal of fog possible by Wednesday morning. Lows: 35-42. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible at night. Highs: 55-63. Winds: W-SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: A few showers possible to start the day. Clearing to a mostly sunny end to the day. Windy. Highs: 46-52. Winds: SW-NW 10-30+ mph.
Still dealing with some rain showers across Delmarva as we get you going on this Monday morning. One thing going for us: we got warmer temperatures out the door in the 40s to around 50 degrees. These showers will linger through the morning commute before things will finally taper off later this morning / early this afternoon. It will be a warm afternoon with temperatures in the 50s and even a few of us to near 60 degrees. A second front will be arriving later this evening and tonight and provide us with a second chance of some scattered showers until early on Tuesday morning.
Once the showers taper off Tuesday morning, things will slowly clear out all day long with temperatures still into the 60s as the wind direction remains for the most part from the west. The wind will settle into tomorrow night and will set up the possibility of fog to settle into the area overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Something to think about for the morning commute on Wednesday. The fog will lift into Wednesday afternoon and lead to another warm afternoon with highs in the 50s and low 60s.
Another front brings the chance of some scattered showers late Wednesday evening and Wednesday night into early on Thursday. This front will unlock the cold air from the Arctic again and will lead to much cooler temperatures for late week and the weekend. Temperatures fall through the 40s for highs on Friday and into the 30s for Saturday and Sunday. Watching a little wave of energy that will swing across on Friday night / Saturday morning as there are indications this could bring enough moisture from the Great Lakes to provide us with a flurry chance Friday night.
Cold air settles into next week with temperatures in the 30s and 40s for highs on Monday and Christmas Eve. Things look to warm up a bit for Christmas and the start of Hanukkah with temperatures near 50.