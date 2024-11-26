Forecast Updated on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at 3:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Scattered showers possible early in the day. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 58-65. Winds: SW-NW 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy and breezy early. Lows: 30-40. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 50-57. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Turning mostly cloudy with scattered showers by morning. Lows: 40-48. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Thanksgiving. Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, heavy at times. Breezy. Highs: 55-61. Winds: S-NW 10-20+ mph.
Black Friday: Turning partly cloudy by the afternoon, windy and colder! Highs: 43-49. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
We have a weak cold front that is providing us the chance of some scattered showers this morning before departing into the afternoon and evening hours. Most of the area picks up on about 0.10” of rain before it tapers off and there could be a few communities that pick up on a little bit more than this. Once the rain departs, things will improve and we should see a good amount of sunshine into the late afternoon hours before sunset. Temperatures today should reach the 50s and 60s for highs this afternoon. A quiet and cool night is ahead of us with temperatures falling to where they should be this time of year…in the 30s for morning temperatures on Wednesday morning.
The busiest travel day of the year will be dry in most directions that you could be traveling in the closer ranger (inside of 4 hours distance). It will be a comfortable Wednesday with highs in the 50s. If your plans take you to the sky…delays in Nashville, Chicago, and Denver are possible on Wednesday thanks to a couple different systems. We will be paying attention to the rain showers developing in Nashville and the Ohio River Valley for Thanksgiving.
Our Turkey day looks to be wet on Delmarva as an area of low pressure will develop in the Ohio River Valley and arrive in the morning hours. Some of this rain during the afternoon hours of Thursday could be on the heavy side before things taper off into Thursday night. At the moment, we are expecting about 0.50” of rain on average across Delmarva before the system departs. It will also turn breezy to windy Thursday into Friday as a bitter blast of very cold air arrives for the weekend.
Temperatures into Saturday and Sunday will be in the 30s for most of us with wind chill values on Saturday in the 20s. The weather will improve for Saturday before a weak front brings some extra clouds into the forecast for Sunday. The cold will linger into next week with temperatures staying well below average for most of next week as highs only reach the 40s.