Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with showers. Brief downpours and a rumble of thunder possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday: Lingering showers in the morning, then partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.as
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, with a few 90s possible in interior Delmarva.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunder, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Monday: Some morning showers, then mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the low 70s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the low 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
As a shortwave approaches the Mid-Atlantic, expect increasing clouds this evening with showers developing. Showers will become more widespread overnight, and while no significant thunderstorm activity is expected, a brief downpour or rumble of thunder can't be ruled out. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s.
Some showers are likely to linger into Thursday morning, then skies will turn partly to mostly sunny by midday. It'll be a little breezy, with a wind from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, which will be the only thing keeping our temperatures from rising too high, although they'll still get into the low to mid 80s.
Then the next chapter of the Delmarva weather story will be unseasonably hot temperatures as we wrap up the work week. After Thursday's showers depart, Delmarva will come under the influence of southwesterly winds, which this time of year often mean hot temperatures. Skies on Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid to upper 80s on Friday, and upper 80s, with a few low 90s possible in interior portions of the peninsula on Saturday. These would be the first 90°F temperatures of 2022!
Then another storm system will swing a cold front through the region on Sunday, with some scattered showers and a better chance of some thunderstorms, with the greatest chances in the afternoon and evening. Showers will then likely linger into Monday morning. Next week starts off cooler, with Monday temperatures only rising into the low 70s.