Forecast Updated on Monday, April 8, 2024, at 3:30pm by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 47-53. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of evening showers. Highs: 72-78. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: On and off showers possible throughout the night. Lows: 52-58. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 70-76. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 70-75. Winds: S 10-20+ mph.
What looked to be a quiet weather pattern has turned a bit more active over the course of the weekend and we will have to deal with some showers from time to time over the course of the workweek. After a warm day today with highs in the 60s and 70s, a quiet night of weather is ahead of us as we expect to see some cloud cover overspread the region with temperatures overnight falling into the 40s before starting to climb as the light breeze from the south picks up.
As we work into Tuesday, things will turn a bit unsettled as a weak system will be moving through the region. Our shower chances will start to go up into the evening hours in time for Opening Day for the Shorebirds…so be mindful of that as you begin to make plans to go to the first home game of the season. These showers will linger into Tuesday night, but should be out of here by Wednesday morning. Not looking like a ton of rain, but enough to give the ground a nice refresh for the mud because it has been dry the last couple of days.
We dry out for Wednesday with highs in the 70s, but more rain chances are going to be entering the forecast for Thursday evening into Thursday night and early on Friday. This system looks to bring far more moisture into the region and could be a good soaking rain. We dry out Friday into Saturday with cooler conditions before another weak system brings shower chances into the forecast to end the weekend. Early next week at the moment looks dry with temperatures climbing up into the 70s again.