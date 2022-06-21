Forecast updated on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy and more humid. Low 67°. Wind: S 3-11 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny and humid. A few showers about PM. High 82-83° inland with temps. around 75° PM near the beaches. Wind: S 5-13 mph inland.
Wednesday Night: Evening showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy and more humid. Low 65°. Wind: SE 4-12 mph.
Thursday: Morning clouds then becoming Partly sunny PM. Slightly less humid later PM. High 80° inland with temps. around 75° PM near the beaches. Wind: N/NE 7-15 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight looks mostly cloudy and it will be more humid and not as cool with lows in the mid 60's. Winds will be light and temps. on the beaches will be near 68-70 degrees overnight.
Wednesday will be more humid and partly sunny with some scattered showers in the area in the afternoon and becoming more likely in the evening. Wind will be from the south at 6-124 mph, with a coastal sea breeze keeping the temps. near the each at 75 while inland temps. reach 81-83 degrees.
Thursday looks drier and a little less humid behind a weak cool front. Skies will be cloudy early then it will turn mostly sunny y later in the afternoon. Winds will turn to the N at 7-14 mph and afternoon temps. will be around 80 degrees. The beaches will see a good sea breeze and fall to the lower 70's through the afternoon with winds of 8-14 mph from the northeast.
In the long-range, Friday will be pleasantly warm inland with temps. near 82 while the beaches stay in the mid 70's. Look for temps. in the mid 80's over the weekend with a nice sea breeze keeping the beaches in the mid 70's. This is very near the average for late June on Delmarva. A weak cool front will bring thundershowers back to the area on Monday, with afternoon highs in the mid 80's. Tuesday looks cooler and a little less humid with temps. around 80 in the afternoon.
The average high for today is 84 degrees with an average low of 64 degrees.