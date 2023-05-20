DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Scattered showers, especially east of Route 13. Highs in the mid 70s, but cooler at the beaches. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Saturday night: A few showers and a rumble of thunder in the evening, then showers and a few thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Sunday: A few showers and rumbles of thunder in the morning, then becoming partly to mostly sunny by afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent, mainly in the morning.
Monday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a little cooler. Highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 75°F. Normal low: 54°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
Unfortunately, as we've seen over the past month or two, we're continuing our pattern of Saturday showers.
Watch out for a few areas of patchy fog early Saturday morning.
A low pressure system is making its way up the East Coast Saturday morning, and with it is coming a chance of scattered showers Saturday morning into the early afternoon. Given the current forecast track of the low, it appears the greatest chances of showers will be mainly east of Route 13 and down on the Lower Eastern Shore and the Eastern Shore of Virginia.
As the low pulls away to the northeast this afternoon, we'll likely see a bit of a break in shower activity late in the afternoon.
Then a cold front will quickly approach from the northwest. Ahead of this front, there will be a chance for some pop-up showers and maybe a rumble of thunder in the evening. Then as the front passes early on Sunday, there will be another chance of showers and a few thunderstorms after midnight Saturday night. No severe storms are expected, but some gusty downpours will be possible.
The front will clear out of Delmarva Sunday morning, and after a chance of morning showers, skies will begin to clear from west to east, and by afternoon most of Delmarva should be partly to mostly sunny.
Then a broad ridge of high pressure will settle into the Mid-Atlantic next week, and we'll see an extended period of pleasant weather, with mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures in the low to mid 70s for the next work week.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging slightly above normal and precipitation near normal for May 27-June 2.